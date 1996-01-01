6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Calculate Oxidation Numbers
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify each of the oxidation numbers for each element in the balanced redox reaction below:
2 CrO2-(aq) + 8 OH-(aq) + 3 S2O82-(aq) → 2 CrO42-(aq) + 4 H2O(aq) + 6 SO42-(aq)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Reactants: Cr= +4 , S = +7, O = - 2 , H = +1 , Products: Cr= +6 , S = +5, O = - 2 , H = +1
B
Reactants: Cr= +3 , S = +7, O = - 2 , H = +1 , Products: Cr= +6 , S = +6, O = - 2 , H = +1
C
Reactants: Cr= +2 , S = +7, O = - 2 , H = +1 , Products: Cr= +5 , S = +5, O = - 2 , H = +1
D
Reactants: Cr= +2 , S = +7, O = - 2 , H = +1 , Products: Cr= +6 , S = +5, O = - 2 , H = +1