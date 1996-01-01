20. Electrochemistry
Galvanic Cell
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Will Cr metal dissolve in 1 M HCl? If yes, write the balanced redox reaction that occurs upon dissolving the metal.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6 H+(aq) + 2 Cr(s) + 2 e– → 3 H2(g) + 2 Cr3+(aq) + 3 e–
B
2 H+(aq) + Cr(s) → H2(g) + Cr3+(aq)
C
6 H+(aq) + 2 Cr(s) → 3 H2(g) + 2 Cr3+(aq)
D
3 H+(aq) + Cr(s) → 2 H2(g) + 2 Cr3+(aq)
E
No, Cr metal will not dissolve in 1 M HCl.