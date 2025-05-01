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18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Precipitation: Ksp vs Q
18. Aqueous Equilibrium

Precipitation: Ksp vs Q: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
13 of 0
Problem 13Multiple Choice

Given a solution with Q = 0.0005 and Ksp = 0.002, what can be inferred about the solution's saturation state?