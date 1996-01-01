7. Gases
Van der Waals Equation
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Van der Waals constant b has a unit of L/mol which means that the sizes of the particles of gas can be calculated from this constant. Is the radius calculated representing bonding or non-bonding atomic radius? Briefly explain why.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
bonding atomic radius, because it is based on half of the shortest internuclear distance between two bonded atoms
B
non-bonding atomic radius, because it is based on half of the shortest internuclear distance when two nonbonding atoms collide
C
non-bonding atomic radius, because b is based on how strong the bonds between particlesare.
D
bonding atomic radius, because b is based on how strong the bonds between atoms are.