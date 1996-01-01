17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
149PRACTICE PROBLEM
XO and XBr2 are products of element X from its reaction with oxygen and bromine, respectively. Both XO and XBr2 are solids with high melting points. Is X a metalloid, nonmetal, or metal?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
X is a metalloid
B
X is a nonmetal
C
X is a metal
D
None of the above