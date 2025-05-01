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16. Chemical Equilibrium
Kp and Kc
16. Chemical Equilibrium

Kp and Kc: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
14 of 0
Problem 14Multiple Choice

For the reaction CO(g) + 2 H2(g) ⇌ CH3OH(g), what is the relationship between Kp and Kc if Δn = -1?