14. Solutions
Henry's Law Calculations
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 25 ºC, the partial vapor of CO2 in a bottle of soda is 4.0 atm. Calculate the concentration of CO2 (in g/L) in the soda at 25 ºC given that the Henry's law constant for CO2 at 25 ºC is 3.3 × 10–2 mol/L atm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.2 g CO2/L
B
5.8 g CO2/L
C
7.1 g CO2/L
D
8.9 g CO2/L