2. Atoms & Elements
Atomic Mass
2. Atoms & Elements Atomic Mass
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
Bromine has two naturally occurring isotopes (Br-79 and Br-81) and has an atomic mass of 79.904 amu. The mass of Br-81 is 80.9163 amu, and its natural abundance is 49.31%. Calculate the mass and natural abundance of Br-79.
Bromine has two naturally occurring isotopes (Br-79 and Br-81) and has an atomic mass of 79.904 amu. The mass of Br-81 is 80.9163 amu, and its natural abundance is 49.31%. Calculate the mass and natural abundance of Br-79.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
natural abundance Br-79 = 50.69%
mass Br-79 = 79.98 amu
B
natural abundance Br-79 = 50.69%
mass Br-79 = 78.92 amu
C
natural abundance Br-79 = 50.87%
mass Br-79 = 74.74 amu
D
natural abundance Br-79 = 50.87%
mass Br-79 = 76.67 amu