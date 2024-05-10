22. Organic Chemistry
Functional Groups in Chemistry
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the systematic name of the following compound and identify its organic functional group (choose from alkane, alkene, alkyne, aromatic hydrocarbon, alcohol, ether, aldehyde, ketone, carboxylic acid, ester, or amine).
