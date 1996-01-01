11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Bond Energy
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Unsaturated hydrocarbons react with chlorine to produce dichloro alkanes. Use a table of average bond energies to calculate the reaction enthalpy (ΔHrxn) for the following chlorination reaction:
H3C—CH=CH2(g) + Cl2(g) → H3C—CH(Cl)—CH2—Cl(g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
—124 kJ/mol
B
—154 kJ/mol
C
—172 kJ/mol
D
—190 kJ/mol