7. Gases
Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose a gas sample is contained in a cylinder with a movable piston. The Kelvin temperature of the gas is doubled while its volume is reduced by one-third. Identify the change in the pressure of the gas.
A
The pressure will decrease by a factor of 4.
B
The pressure will increase by a factor of 2.
C
The pressure will decrease by a factor of 3.
D
The pressure will increase by a factor of 6.