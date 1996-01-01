6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Balance the following redox reaction under basic conditions and identify the oxidizing and reducing agents:
Zn(s) + BrO3-(aq) → Zn2+(aq) + Br-(aq)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6 Zn(s) + BrO3-(aq) + 6 H2O (aq) → 6 Zn2+(aq) + Br-(aq) + 6 OH-(aq), RA: Zn(s), OA: BrO3-(aq)
B
3 Zn(s) + BrO3-(aq) + 6 H2O (aq) → 3 Zn2+(aq) + Br-(aq) + 6 OH-(aq), RA: BrO3-(aq), OA: Zn(s)
C
6 Zn(s) + BrO3-(aq) + 3 H2O (aq) → 6 Zn2+(aq) + Br-(aq) + 6 OH-(aq), RA: BrO3-(aq), OA: Zn(s)
D
3 Zn(s) + BrO3-(aq) + 3 H2O (aq) → 3 Zn2+(aq) + Br-(aq) + 6 OH-(aq), RA: Zn(s), OA: BrO3-(aq)