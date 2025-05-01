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6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions

Redox Reactions: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
38 of 0
Problem 38Multiple Choice

Given the half-reaction: Al → Al3+ + 3e⁻, what is the oxidation number of aluminum before and after the reaction, and does it represent oxidation or reduction?