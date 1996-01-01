8. Thermochemistry
8. Thermochemistry First Law of Thermodynamics -
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is the best interpretation of the First Law of Thermodynamics?
a) The total work of the universe is decreasing.
b) The total mass of the universe is increasing.
c) The total energy of the universe is constant.
d) The total heat of the universe is decreasing.
e) The total enthalpy of the universe is increasing.
f) The total entropy of the universe is constant.
