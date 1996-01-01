23. Chemistry of the Nonmetals
Hydrogen Isotopes
23. Chemistry of the Nonmetals Hydrogen Isotopes
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the incorrect statement about hydrogen.
Identify the incorrect statement about hydrogen.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Hydrogen exists as a diatomic gas in its natural state.
B
Metallic hydrides are formed with the reaction of hydrogen and alkali metals.
C
Hydrogen is the most abundant gas in the earth's atmosphere.
D
Hydrogen is primarily used in the industry for manufacturing ammonia through the Haber process
E
Hydrogen can act as an oxidizing agent resembling halogen ions.
F
The reaction of methane with steam is the most common method of producing hydrogen gas in the U.S.