20. Electrochemistry
Galvanic Cell
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given reaction, determine the cathode and anode half-reactions. Draw the electrochemical cell, label it correctly, and show the direction of the flow of electrons and ions.
Cr(s) + Pb2+(aq) → Cr2+(aq) + Pb(s)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B