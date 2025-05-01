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17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Arrhenius Acids and Bases
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium

Arrhenius Acids and Bases: Videos & Practice Problems

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Problem 6Multiple Choice

What ion does potassium hydroxide (KOH) produce in water that qualifies it as an Arrhenius base?