9. Quantum Mechanics
The Energy of Light
9. Quantum Mechanics The Energy of Light
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the energy (in kJ/mol) of each of the following photons given either the frequency or the wavelength: 1.60×1014 s−1, 2.34×1014 s−1, and 1.09×10−6 m.
Calculate the energy (in kJ/mol) of each of the following photons given either the frequency or the wavelength: 1.60×1014 s−1, 2.34×1014 s−1, and 1.09×10−6 m.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.60×1014 s−1 → 63.8 kJ/mol 2.34×1014 s−1 → 93.4 kJ/mol 1.09×10−6 m → 110 kJ/mol
B
1.60×1014 s−1 → 93.4 kJ/mol 2.34×1014 s−1 → 63.8 kJ/mol 1.09×10−6 m → 110 kJ/mol
C
1.60×1014 s−1 → 53.6 kJ/mol 2.34×1014 s−1 → 93.2 kJ/mol 1.09×10−6 m → 10 kJ/mol
D
1.60×1014 s−1 → 6.38×104 J/mol 2.34×1014 s−1 → 9.34×104 J/mol 1.09×10−6 m → 1.10×105 J/mol