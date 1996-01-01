6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Balance the following redox reaction under acidic conditions and identify the oxidizing and reducing agents:
Bi(OH)3+ SnO22- → SnO32- + Bi
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2 Bi(OH)3 + 3 SnO22- + 2 H2O → 2 Bi + 3 H2O + 3 SnO32- + 2 H+, RA: Bi(OH)3, OA: SnO22-
B
2 Bi(OH)3 + 3 SnO22- → 2 Bi + 3 H2O + 3 SnO32-, RA: SnO22-, OA: Bi(OH)3
C
3 Bi(OH)3 + 3 SnO22- + 3 H+ → 3 Bi + 3 H2O + 3 SnO32- + 3 H2O, RA: SnO22-, OA: Bi(OH)3
D
3 Bi(OH)3 + 3 SnO22- → 3 Bi + 3 H2O + 3 SnO32-, RA: SnO22-, OA: Bi(OH)3