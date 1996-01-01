9. Quantum Mechanics
The Energy of Light
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
The photodissociation of ozone happens in the troposphere:
O3 + hν → O2 + O
A light with a maximum wavelength of 320 nm can initiate this reaction. Calculate the maximum bond strength (kJ/mol) that can be broken by the absorption of 320 nm light.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
374 kJ/mol
B
520 kJ/mol
C
425 kJ/mol
D
353 kJ/mol