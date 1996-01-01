10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
The Electron Configuration: Quantum Numbers
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the element Ba, provide the four quantum numbers (n, l, ml, and ms) that describe its outermost two electrons.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
n = 6, l = 1, ml = 0, ms = +½
n = 6, l = 1, ml = 0, ms = –½
B
n = 6, l = 0, ml = 0, ms = +½
n = 6, l = 0, ml = 0, ms = –½
C
n = 6, l = 0, ml = 1, ms = +½
n = 6, l = 0, ml = 1, ms = –½
D
n = 6, l = 1, ml = 1, ms = +½
n = 6, l = 1, ml = 1, ms = –½
