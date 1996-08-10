18. Aqueous Equilibrium
68PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the cation that will precipitate first if potassium carbonate is used to precipitate one of the cations in a solution that contains 0.025 M Mn2+ and 0.050 M Zn2+. Calculate the minimum concentration of K2CO3 that will start the precipitation of the cation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Mn2+; [K2CO3] = 1.2×10–6 M
B
Zn2+; [K2CO3] = 1.2×10–6 M
C
Mn2+; [K2CO3] = 8.96×10–10 M
D
Zn2+; [K2CO3] = 8.96×10–10 M