14. Solutions
Types of Aqueous Solutions
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A solution is prepared by dissolving 45.0 g of KNO3 in 100.0 g of water at 30°C. Based on the figure below determine if the following solution is supersaturated, unsaturated, or saturated.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
unsaturated
B
saturated
C
supersaturated