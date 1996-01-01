18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Buffers
69PRACTICE PROBLEM
A solution of two silver salts contains 0.0111 M Cl- and 0.0125 M Br-. Upon addition of a very dilute solution of silver nitrate (AgNO3), a precipitate is formed.
A. Identify the precipitate as AgCl or AgBr.
B. Calculate the minimum concentration of Ag+ at which the precipitate begins to form.
Ksp(AgCl) = 1.8×10–10
Ksp(AgBr) = 5.0×10–13
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
AgCl; 4.00×10–11
B
AgBr; 1.62×10–8
C
AgCl; 1.62×10–6
D
AgBr; 4.00×10–11