20. Electrochemistry
Galvanic Cell
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The negative electrode in a galvanic cell is the cathode. Is this statement true or false? Justify your answer.
A
True; because electrons come from the cathode.
B
True; because anions migrate toward the cathode.
C
False; the cathode is the positive electrode because electrons flow toward the cathode.
D
False; the cathode is the positive electrode because cations migrate toward the cathode.