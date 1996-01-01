8. Thermochemistry
First Law of Thermodynamics -
8. Thermochemistry First Law of Thermodynamics -
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a process that results in the following volume and temperature change:
Is there any work done? If yes, identify the sign of the work done.
Consider a process that results in the following volume and temperature change:
Is there any work done? If yes, identify the sign of the work done.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
There is no work done.
B
Work is done on the system by the surroundings. Therefore, work is negative.
C
Work is done on the system by the surroundings. Therefore, work is positive.
D
Work is done by the system on the surroundings. Therefore, work is negative.
E
Work is done by the system on the surroundings. Therefore, work is positive.