11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Coulomb's Law
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider two spheres that are separated by a distance of 3.5 cm and are held in place on a frictionless track.The first sphere has a charge of 3.5 x 10-6 C and a mass of 1.5 kg. The second sphere has a charge of 4.2 x 10-6 C and a mass of 1.2 kg. Calculate the electrostatic potential energy of the system
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.5 J
B
9.6 J
C
2.9 J
D
3.8 J