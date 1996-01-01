3. Chemical Reactions
Naming Molecular Compounds
3. Chemical Reactions Naming Molecular Compounds
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify either the name or the chemical formula for each of the given compounds:
A. Boron Nitride
B. Tetraphosphorous trioxide
C. Nitrous acid
D. Silver Chlorite
E. Sn3N4
F. FeSO3
G. IBr3
H. SCl6
