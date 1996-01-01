2. Atoms & Elements
Millikan Oil Drop Experiment
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A scientist in a parallel universe performs the Millikan oil-drop experiment. The unit of charge in that universe is gallic (ga). He obtained the following data for four oil droplets (A, B, C, and D):
A 2.06×10–11 ga
B 2.75×10–11 ga
C 4.13×10–11 ga
D 5.50×10–11 ga
Using the charge of an electron as 6.88×10–12 ga, calculate the number of electrons on each drop.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A = 2; B = 3; C = 5; D = 7
B
A = 2; B = 4; C = 6; D = 7
C
A = 3; B = 4; C = 6; D = 8
D
A = 3; B = 5; C = 7; D = 8