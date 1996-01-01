9. Quantum Mechanics
9. Quantum Mechanics De Broglie Wavelength
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a 5.44-kg bowling ball rolling at a speed of 16 mph. Find the de Broglie wavelength associated with the bowling ball and explain why is the wave nature of matter insignificant for the bowling ball.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.70×10-35 m; The wavelength is very small so it will not affect the bowling ball's movement.
B
4.56×10-37 m; The wavelength is very small so it will not affect the bowling ball's movement.
C
7.61×10-36 m; The wavelength is very small so it will not affect the bowling ball's movement.
D
2.42×10-35 m; The wavelength is very small so it will not affect the bowling ball's movement.