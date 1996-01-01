18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Potassium carbonate is used to precipitate the cations in a solution that contains 0.025 M Mn2+ and 0.050 M Zn2+. When the second cation starts to precipitate, what would be the remaining concentration of the cation that precipitates first?
A
8.28×10–3 M
B
6.77×10–3 M
C
0.307 M
D
7.67×10–3 M