A scientist in a parallel universe performs the Millikan oil-drop experiment. The unit of charge in that universe is gallic (ga). He obtained the following data for four oil droplets (A, B, C, and D):

A 2.06×10–11 ga

B 2.75×10–11 ga

C 4.13×10–11 ga

D 5.50×10–11 ga

Assuming the four oil droplets are all equal in mass and volume, determine which one would fall most rapidly between the plates.