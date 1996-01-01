2. Atoms & Elements
Millikan Oil Drop Experiment
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A scientist in a parallel universe performs the Millikan oil-drop experiment. The unit of charge in that universe is gallic (ga). He obtained the following data for four oil droplets (A, B, C, and D):
A 2.06×10–11 ga
B 2.75×10–11 ga
C 4.13×10–11 ga
D 5.50×10–11 ga
Assuming the four oil droplets are all equal in mass and volume, determine which one would fall most rapidly between the plates.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Droplet A would fall the fastest.
B
Droplet B would fall the fastest.
C
Droplet C would fall the fastest.
D
Droplet D would fall the fastest.