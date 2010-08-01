Ionic Salts Practice Problems
An aqueous solution of a salt is acidic. What is the most likely identity of the salt?
True or False: The Cu+ ion is acidic in water since it causes water molecules to become acidic by forming a complex.
Identify whether Cr3+ is acidic or pH-neutral. Provide an equation that shows how it behaves as an acid if it is determined to be acidic.
Determine if the solubility of Zn(OH)2 will increase in an acidic solution. Provide the balanced net ionic equation when Zn(OH)2 dissolves in an acidic solution.
Determine if the solubility of CuCl will increase in an acidic solution. Provide the balanced net ionic equation when CuCl dissolves to form a solution.
Refer to the following values: Ka M(H2O)2+ = 10–5 and Ka HX = 10–6. Write the predominant reaction that occurs in an aqueous solution when KX is added to the solution. Classify the resulting solution as acidic, basic, or neutral.
For an aqueous C5H5NHF (pyridinium fluoride) solution, determine the Ka of the cation and the Kb of the anion. Identify if the resulting solution is acidic, basic, or neutral.
Ka HF = 3.5×10–4
Kb C5H5N = 1.8×10–9
Determine the predominant reaction that occurs in a solution of K2SO3 and provide the balanced net ionic equation. Classify each species in the reaction as Bronsted-Lowry acids and bases and the conjugate acid-base pairs.
A limestone sculpture was treated with a calcium oxalate coating to avoid the effect of acid rain. How will the calcium oxalate coating prevent the damage caused by acid rain?
A solution was prepared by dissolving 0.087 mol of unknown salt in water to a total volume of 0.750 L. If the pH of the solution is 8.12, which of the following salts can it be?
If [CH3CH2NH3]ClO4 is dissolved in water, will its aqueous solution be acidic, basic, or neutral?
If K2SO4 is dissolved in water, will its aqueous solution be acidic, basic, or neutral?
Will Ca(HCO3)2 be more soluble in pure water or in an acidic solution? Explain your answer.
Rank the solutions of the following substances from least basic to most basic.
Assume the solutions are of equal concentrations.
CH3COOH, LiOH, NaOCl, NH4NO2, KNO3
Determine if NaOCl would form an acidic, neutral, or basic solution when dissolved in water.
Determine if (NH4)2SO4 would form an acidic, neutral, or basic solution when dissolved in water.
Classify Al3+ as an acidic or neutral cation. If it is an acidic cation, write a chemical equation showing how it acts as an acid in an aqueous solution.
Classify pyridinium cation as an acidic or neutral cation. If it is an acidic cation, write a chemical equation showing how it acts as an acid in an aqueous solution.
Classify Ca2+ as an acidic or neutral cation. If it is an acidic cation, write a chemical equation showing how it acts as an acid in an aqueous solution.
Classify OCl− as a basic or neutral anion. If it is a basic anion, write a chemical equation showing how it acts as a base in an aqueous solution.
The solubility of magnesium sulfate decreases as the acidity of the solution is decreased. This is due to the
Classify the aqueous solution formed from the substances as acidic, basic, or neutral
KBrO
[CH3NH3]ClO4
Cs3PO4
NaCl
AlI3