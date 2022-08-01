Atomic Mass (Simplified) Concept 2

Now the atomic mass of an element can be calculated if you know the isotopic masses and percent abundances. Now isotopic masses are the masses for all the isotopes of a given element and percent abundance sometimes referred to as natural abundances. These are the percentage is available for each of the isotopes of a given element. Now sometimes referred to as your percent natural abundances. I know it's a little bit redundant but just remember you might see percent abundances, natural abundances or percent natural abundances. Now isotopic abundance also called your fractional abundance. This is your percent abundance of an isotope divided by 100. And remember when you divide a percentage by 100 you're changing it from its percentage form to its fractional or decimal form. Now all of this together gives us our isotope, our atomic mass formula. Now atomic mass formula we're gonna say equals the isotopic mass of isotope one times its isotopic abundance. Plus the isotopic mass of isotope two times its isotopic abundance. Now of course if you have more than two isotopes for a given element, this will just continue. You would keep adding would say plus isotope mass three times its isotopic abundance, plus isotope mass, four times its isotopic abundance. In this example, we're just showing that this particular element we're talking about has two isotopes involved with it and they both have their own masses. But again, this formula can be expanded to even more isotopes depending on the element elements such as magnesium have various isotopes. So their formulas would be a lot larger.

Hide transcripts