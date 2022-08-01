Atomic Mass (Conceptual) Example 1

So here for this example question it says which of the following represents an element from the first column with the greatest atomic mass. Alright, so our first column, if we look at this periodic table, our first column is this with all of these different elements. And remember the number in red? Which is not a whole number. Normally that represents the atomic mass of any of these given elements. Now here, if we take a look we have barium, be a again later we'll learn about how the names are attached to the element symbol B A is not in the first column here, it's in the second column. So this cannot be a choice then we're gonna say next that we have A L A. L. Stands for aluminum, Aluminum is over here in the third column. All the way over here. In this 13th column actually. So this is out next we have C S Gcse um here it is right here. It's in the first column it's pretty low down there. It's 1 32.91 for its atomic mass. Remember that could be in grams per mole atomic mass units. Or dalton's so far, it looks like it's the highest one. The only one higher than that would be F R. Notice that in the bottom rows here, most of them are whole numbers, these are super large mass elements that are pretty unstable. They typically don't have numerous isotopes as a result they have no decimal places. So next so so far C looks like it's our best choice if we look at D. We have Ally, which is up here, not hiring mass, not greater atomic mass. And then we have N. A. Which is right here. So it looks like C is our best choice. It has the greatest mass atomic mass from column one from the choices provided. So just remember we have our element symbols, We have our atomic masses, which normally are not whole numbers, and then we actually have whole numbers. Those represent our atomic numbers.

Hide transcripts