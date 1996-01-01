Atomic Mass (Conceptual) Concept 1

atomic masses of elements can be found by simply looking at the periodic table. So let's start off by looking at the symbol of H, which represents hydrogen. And if you take a look at hydrogen as well as the other elements on the periodic table, you'll see these whole numbers. These whole numbers represent our atomic number. They are the number of protons. When we say atomic mass. Though the atomic mass is the number that is seldom a whole number, this is our atomic mass. So you can find the atomic mass of any element on the periodic table. Just by simply looking it up. Now we're gonna say the atomic mass itself is an average of all its isotopes that use the units of grams per mole am you or dalton's. And we're going to say remember that one a.m. U. Equals 1.66 times 10 to the negative kg. So just remember these atomic masses that you see on the periodic table. They are usually not whole numbers. You'd have to get way down below here to these heavy elements down here. So you see whole numbers for atomic masses. And remember they are the average of all the isotopes for that given element

