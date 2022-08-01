Ionic Bonding Example 2

which of the following compounds has properties most similar to sodium chloride. sodium chloride is composed of a metal and non metal. The metal existed as a cat eye on the non metal existed as an anti on their opposing charges is what caused him to combine together to give us sodium chloride and A. C. L. So you have to look to see what else is somewhere to that. If we take a look, we're going to say that A B and D. Are compounds composed of only non metals. So we haven't gone into detail about them. But we know that compounds composed of only non metals are covalin compounds and A. C. L. sodium chloride is an ionic compound. It's composed of a metal and nonmetal. What's most similar to that is potassium bromide, potassium bromide. Here, KBR is also a metal and nonmetal together because it is also an ionic compound. We expected to have similar ionic compound properties like sodium chloride. So here options see is the correct answer.

