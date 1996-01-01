Ionic Bonding Concept 2

now with ionic compounds, we have to take a look at their properties. We're gonna say the strength of the attractive forces between the opposing ions directly affect the properties of ionic compounds. So here we can look at their physical states, their conductivity, their temperature as well as their durability. Now we're going to say here that because of the way they are attracted to one another in terms of opposing charges, we're gonna say they exist as solids at room temperature. In terms of conductivity, we can take an ionic solid and dissolve it within a solvent like water. This makes them good electrical conductors when dissolved in terms of temperature. We're gonna say, ionic solids tend to have high melting points and high boiling points and here's the thing because of their opposing charges. It's positive ions connected to negative ions. Were going to say that they tend to be both hard but brittle. So they're hard. They feel hard when you hold them but they're brittle. Which means that if I take a hammer and I hit an ionic solid, it'll splinter and crack because of this brittle behavior. And again, that's because of their opposing charges. So when it comes to ionic solids, just realize that will affect their physical properties in form. In terms of physical state conductivity, temperature and durability

