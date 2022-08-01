Ionic Bonding Concept 1

Now, before we discuss, ionic bonding realized that chemical bonding in general is the attractive force that holds atoms or ions together in a chemical compound. These chemical bonds, that's when elements bond they either share or transfer electrons to obtain a filled outer shell, like the noble gases. So that's chemical bonding in general. Now, if we're looking at ionic compounds and by extension ionic bonding, we're going to say here that key features of ionic compounds were going to say it's an attractive force Between the opposing charges of two ions. So basically when we say ionic compounds, we can also refer to them as ionic salts. These are compounds composed of a positive ion called a cat eye on and a negative ion called an an ion. They're opposite charges is what causes them to combine together to make my ionic compound. Now recall that we're gonna say metals tend to lose their valence electrons and non metals tend to gain electrons. We're gonna say, ionic bond formation helps to lower the potential energies of the cat eye on and the an island. So for example we have sodium here and we have chlorine here. We're gonna say that sodium loses an electron because it's a group one A it wants to be plus one. So if it's lost its electron. So now it's plus one Chlorine is in group seven a. Which tends to be -1 in its charge. How is it -1? It just gained the electronic belonged to sodium. So gaining that electronic visit a negative charge because they have opposing charges. Now they're going to combine together to make my ionic compound or ionic solid. So that gives me an A. C. Out. Thank you. Now besides ionic compounds, we have what's called Covalin compounds. These are another type of compounds composed of only non metals. Okay. And they'll be discussed later on for now. Just realize that when it comes to an ionic solid or ionic compound, it's fundamentally a positive ion called a cat ion, connected to a negative ion called an an ion. They're opposite charges. What causes them to be attracted to one another to help make our ionic compounds slash ionic solid?

Hide transcripts