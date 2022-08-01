Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation Example 1

So let's look at this first question and see how exactly do we use it? So here it says, What is the Ph of a solution? Consisting off 2.75 Moeller Sodium Finale, which is this compound and 3.0 Moeller phenol, which is this compound? The K of female is 1.0 times 10 to the negative 10. Now what you should realize here is phenol has what it has. H is non metals and oxygen, so phenol is an oxy acid. Use the math that we've learned. You take the number of oxygen's minus by the number of hydrogen. We don't get to oxygen's left, so this is a week oxy acid. We definitely know it's weak because, look, it's it's K a value. It's K value is extremely small. If you're K value is less than one. You're very weak acid. So here we have a weak acid sodium final. It has one less h available. So this is the conjugate base. So we have a weak acid. We have a conjugate base, and therefore we have a buffer. And because we have a buffer, we need to use the buffer equation. Ph equals negative log of K plus the log off. Now the only give us more clarity here. So that's what we're gonna plug in 2.75 Moeller the conjugate base over 3.0 moller are weak acid. When we plug all that in, we'll get back the answer of 9. So that will be our Ph four solution. So remember, if you know for sure you have a weak acid and conjugate base, then you know you have a buffer. And if you have a buffer, just use the Henderson Hasselbach equation. It was designed to find the ph of buffers. Now that we've seen this example, I want you guys to attempt to do practice question one in this one, I'm telling you, calculate the pH of a solution formed by mixing 200 MLS off 2000.400 Mueller Ethel Amine solution with 250 MLS off a point 450 Mueller solution off Ethel. Ammonium solution K B is 5.6 times 10 to the negative four. So figure out first if you have a buffer. If you do manipulate things so that you get the correct units and plug it into the Henderson Hasselbach equation. Doing that, we'll give you the correct pH. Good luck, guys.

Hide transcripts