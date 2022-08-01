Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation Concept 1

Hey, guys in this new video will finally get to see how do we calculate the Ph of a buffer? So we're gonna say we learned that whenever we had a weak acid or a base, we had to use our favorite friend the ice chart in order to find ph or P O. H. Now, the great thing is, now that we're dealing with buffers, we no longer necessarily need to do a nice chart. We're gonna say anytime we know we have a buffer for shore. We can skip the ice chart altogether and just use our Henderson Hasselbach equation. So Henderson hassle back, and it's also known as the buffer equation. Now it says that pH equals P K A plus the log of conjugate base over weak acid. Now, when I say piquet, remember, P just means negative log. So P k equals the negative log of K of K And here what I'm talking about conjugate based or weak acid. The units here could be either in polarity or in moles. It all depends if they give you only polarity used polarity. If they give you volumes off a particular polarity, remember, the word off means multiply. So we multiply leaders times, molar, iti to give ourselves moles

