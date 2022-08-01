Intro to Substitution/Elimination Problems

Alright, guys. Now we're literally gonna put everything together and do some cumulative problems based on everything you've learned about these four mechanisms and the big Daddy flow chart. Okay, so what that means is that for these questions, I'm not gonna tell you what the mechanism is. You're expected to use the flow chart to figure that out. And then on top of that, you're expected. Thio actually know what the mechanisms do based on my descriptions of those mechanisms. So you're weak on that? You might want to brush up on it before you start. And then you have to predict all the products as well. So this is literally a huge amount of practice, but this is gonna help you guys solidify this chapter so well, So let's go ahead and get started with problem number one

