Alright, guys. So these next few questions are cumulative retro synthesis based on the past few chapters of reactions. So you do need to still know those. And I've made them so that they do represent common types of synthesis. Okay, but I've also made them all a little bit harder than what I've seen on most tests. OK, that's a good thing. What that means is that I'm giving you some hard stuffs that by the time you get to your exam, it doesn't feel that bad. Okay? You're like, Oh, wow. I did harder things with clutch. I did harder things with Johnny online. Okay on for all for all of these retro synthesis that I give you the synthetic cheat sheet is very helpful. So you should be looking at it or referencing it when you're stuck thinking. Okay. What? Are there any clues here? There any ways that I can get unstuck that I can figure out where we're going? Okay, so for all of these, I would really encourage you to try to do it on your own as best as you can. They're all doable. None of them are impossible. But they are tricky. there are hard, but they're doable. And then, of course I'll answer. It was always all right, So best of luck, guys, let's go ahead and get started.

Hide transcripts