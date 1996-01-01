15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
1H NMR:Number of Signals
Problem 15i
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Without worrying about the relative location of the signals (i.e., the chemical shift) or the splitting patterns, draw a spectrum of the following molecule. Be sure to label each signal based on the set of equivalent hydrogens to which it corresponds. [We expand on this question in future assessments.]
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
29
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master General Assumption for 1H NMR Signals with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice