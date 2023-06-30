Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry7. Substitution ReactionsSubstitution Comparison
Problem 9c
The rate of the reaction of methyl iodide with quinuclidine was measured in nitrobenzene, and then the rate of the reaction of methyl iodide with ­triethylamine was measured in the same solvent. The concentration of the reagents was the same in both experiments. c. Which alkyl halide has the larger kquinuclidine/ktriethylamine ratio?

Master How do we predict if the mechanism is SN1 or SN2? with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

How do we predict if the mechanism is SN1 or SN2?
Johnny Betancourt
