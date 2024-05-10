7. Substitution Reactions
SN2 Reaction
3:03 minutes
Problem 9.17
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
b. Explain why a much better yield of primary amine is obtained from the reaction of an alkyl halide with azide ion
(-N3), followed by catalytic hydrogenation. (Hint: An alkyl azide is not nucleophilic.)
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
22
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice