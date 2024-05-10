7. Substitution Reactions
SN2 Reaction
12:11 minutes
Problem 7-68b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
When (±)−2,3−dibromobutane reacts with potassium hydroxide, some of the products are (2S,3R)-3-bromobutan-2-ol and its enantiomer and trans-2-bromobut-2-ene.
Why is no cis-2-bromobut-2-ene formed?
3 bromobutan-2-ol <IMAGE> <IMAGE>
trans-2-bromobut-2-ene <IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:12m
Play a video:
15
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice