Triethyloxonium tetrafluoroborate, (CH3CH2)3O+ BF4-, is a solid with melting point 91–92 °C.





Show how this reagent can transfer an ethyl group to a nucleophile (Nuc:−) in an SN2 reaction.





What is the leaving group?





Why might this reagent be preferred to using an ethyl halide?





(Consult [TABLE 6-2] <IMAGE>)