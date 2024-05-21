7. Substitution Reactions
SN2 Reaction
Problem 6.53
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Triethyloxonium tetrafluoroborate, (CH3CH2)3O+ BF4-, is a solid with melting point 91–92 °C.
Show how this reagent can transfer an ethyl group to a nucleophile (Nuc:−) in an SN2 reaction.
What is the leaving group?
Why might this reagent be preferred to using an ethyl halide?
(Consult [TABLE 6-2] <IMAGE>)
