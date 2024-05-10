7. Substitution Reactions
SN2 Reaction
5:00 minutes
Problem 9.108
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The rate of the reaction of methyl iodide with quinuclidine was measured in nitrobenzene, and then the rate of the reaction of methyl iodide with triethylamine was measured in the same solvent. The concentration of the reagents was the same in both experiments.
a.Which reaction had the larger rate constant?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
9
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice