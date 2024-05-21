7. Substitution Reactions
SN2 Reaction
Problem 6.13b
Consider the reaction of 1-bromobutane with a large excess of ammonia (NH3).
b. Draw the reactants, the transition state, and the products. Note that the initial product is the salt of an amine (RNH3+ Br−), which is deprotonated by the excess ammonia to give the amine.
